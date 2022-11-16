Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega Are Still Friends After Their Disney Channel Days

Their heartfelt interaction was enough to start a buzzing conversation about their friendship. Jenna was the presenter who handed off the Best Music Documentary award to Olivia, and they shared an embrace on stage when it all went down.

Right before that in May 2022, Olivia posted a picture on social media highlighting a night out on the town she spent with Jenna and one of their mutual friends, Conan Gray. They seemed comfortable, casual, and happy to be in each other’s presence.