Wait, Is the CW's 'The Winchesters' Canceled Already? It Just Started!
It's a tale as old as time — boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, boy discovers girl is elite demon hunter. You know the rest!
The Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, had us intrigued from the start. Learning how Sam and Dean's parents met and fell in love is a great premise. So why are fans wondering if The Winchesters has been canceled already?
Has 'The Winchesters' been canceled already?
So, as of Nov. 15, 2022, the answer isn't exactly no. The Winchesters hasn't been canceled yet, but it hasn't exactly been renewed for a second season either.
Let us explain.
Per a Deadline report, the network hasn't backordered any additional episodes for The Winchesters, or the other new CW prequel series Walker: Independence. So, Season 1 of The Winchesters will remain at 13 episodes in total.
That isn't necessarily an indication that the CW has canceled The Winchesters, however, the lack of a backorder doesn't bode well for a Season 2 renewal. In fact, the network decided not to backorder extra episodes for any of the CW's freshmen series.
The same Deadline report notes that Dennis Miller, the head of the CW Network, told producers and talent on all of the CW's freshmen series that "no decisions had been made" about season renewals.
Naturally, the next question to ask is: When will fans of The Winchesters find out if the show has been canceled or renewed? After all, we're loving the chemistry between Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger). It's easy to believe that they're Sam and Dean's parents.
When is 'The Winchesters' Season 1 finale?
Given that five episodes of The Winchesters have already aired as of this writing, that means eight episodes are left in Season 1 of The Winchesters. (We're still guaranteed 13 episodes, people!)
CW shows that run on the regular fall schedule tend to take a midseason hiatus from early/mid-December until mid-January. That means we can probably expect the Season 1 finale to around the middle of February.
Meg Donnelly teased an intriguing detail about the Season 1 finale of 'The Winchesters'.
Although Meg is just as in the dark as the rest of us about The Winchesters Season 1 finale (indicating they haven't shot it yet), she told E! News that she had her own theory about the finale.
The actress said, "I did hear it's going to be really epic. Lots of fights, lots of drama, and a lot of guests apparently."
In the same interview, Meg noted that she was convinced that the special guests would be stars from the original Supernatural series. Is she right? We'll just have to wait to see (and hopefully enjoy more guest stars in The Winchesters Season 2)!
New episodes of The Winchesters air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.