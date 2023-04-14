Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Icon Drew Barrymore Has Earned Her Vast Net Worth a Thousand Times Over Actress and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore has accumulated a sizable net worth over the span of her lengthy career — here's details on her net worth. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 13 2023, Published 8:49 p.m. ET

Unproblematic icon Drew Barrymore deserves every single cent of the money she gets, are we right, or are we right? (There's literally no other correct opinion on this matter.) The actress, talk show host, and business owner, (she recently launched a line of sustainable home products with Grove Collaborative), continues to be a wholesome example of positivity, a beacon of light in an industry that tends to thrive on chaos and drama.

Speaking of the industry that thrust Drew into the public spotlight in the first place, how much did acting help with Drew's net worth? What is her overall net worth nowadays? Here's what we know about Drew's net worth.

Source: Getty Images Of course she's an author too! What can't Drew do?

What is Drew Barrymore's net worth? Details.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drew's net worth is around $125 million. It makes sense, given that Drew has starred in numerous hit films, started her own makeup line, wrote a book, and even has her own wine line (thanks to a collaboration with Carmel Road Winery).

Drew Barrymore Actress, Author, Entrepreneur, Talk Show Host, and Producer Net worth: $25 million. Drew Barrymore is an actress, talk-show host and entrepreneur best known for her roles in films like Charlie's Angels, Never Been Kissed, Scream, The Wedding Singer, and many more. Birthdate: February 22, 1975 Birthplace: Culver City, Calif. Birth Name: Drew Blythe Barrymore Father: John Drew Barrymore Mother: Jaid Barrymore. Children: Olive Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

Wait, there's even a Drew Barrymore air fryer? Where can you buy it?

If you've been looking to update your kitchen products with sleek, cute, designs, look no further than Drew's Beautiful by Drew kitchenware line. And yes, there's even an air fryer you can purchase — it's a $79, six-quart air fryer with a touch screen display, available in a wide assortment of colors.

Drew's kitchenware line is only available through Walmart. Other objects you can purchase from the collection include personal blenders, microwaves, portable blenders, cookware sets, toasters, blenders, and more. But kitchenware isn't the only line Drew has started! Where can you buy her makeup products?

Drew's makeup line is called FLOWER Beauty (an apt brand name, we'd say). Founded in 2013 with the intention to provide affordable makeup to the everyday woman, FLOWER Beauty is still going strong one decade later. The line contains the standard type of beauty products, like lipsticks, foundations, makeup brushes, mascaras, eyeliners, highlighters and more. Some of her products are even vegan, just FYI! What's interesting about FLOWER Beauty is a note from Drew herself on the makeup line's homepage.