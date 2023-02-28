Home > Television > The Today Show Source: Getty Images Savannah Guthrie Temporarily Exits the 'Today' Show — Details By Anna Garrison Feb. 28 2023, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

It's been quite the week for fans of the Today show! Viewers were already concerned about Hoda Kotb's recent disappearance from the show, but now, Savannah Guthrie has also abruptly left the broadcast. While fans were surprised, Sheinelle Jones gave an update about Savannah's status to reassure everyone at home that she would be fine.

On that note: Where is Savannah Guthrie from the Today show? Thankfully, her exit is only temporary. Here's what you need to know about Savannah's disappearance from the newscast.

Where is Savannah Guthrie from the 'Today' show? She tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans immediately noted Savannah's absence from the Feb. 28, 2023, 7:30 a.m. EST broadcast, but Sheinelle Jones updated fans on her status at the end of the 8 a.m. hour. Sheinelle said, "By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test."

She added, "It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery." In the past year, Savannah has tested positive for COVID-19 twice.

The most recent time Savannah tested positive was May 2022, at which point she stayed home for five days to isolate. At the time, she was able to call into the Today show from home, explaining she "just had a little cold." Savannah also noted she used the opportunity to catch up on her sleep, watch some TV, clean, and get some "organizational projects" finished.