Selena Gomez Has 16 Tattoos — Here's What Each One Means

OK, talk about being on brand!

In 2012, Selena was first spotted with a tiny tattoo on her wrist. Many assumed it was a heart, but Selena confirmed to Access Hollywood that it was actually a musical note. "Music is a big influence in my life. I was named after a singer, I’m a singer, and a lot of other personal reasons, she said, adding "so, that’s what I got.”

The singer Selena is referencing is the late Selena Quintanilla.