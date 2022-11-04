Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Selena Gomez
Raquelle Stevens
Source: GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez's Best Friend, Raquelle Stevens, Is a Fellow Businesswoman

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Nov. 4 2022, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Although celebrities have friends that are also in the spotlight, many prefer to keep their circle tight with their day one friends. Nicki Minaj and her BFF Tyesha “TT” Kollore of 20-plus years serves as the ultimate example. Selena Gomez is the same way, staying close with her bestie Raquelle Stevens throughout her career.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Selena’s new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me has been released, fans noticed that Raquelle also makes an appearance. And since Raquelle is now stepping into the spotlight a bit, Selenators and new fans are ready to get acquainted with her. Here’s everything that we know.

Raquelle Stevens
Source: GETTY IMAGES
Article continues below advertisement

Raquelle Stevens has been friends with Selena Gomez for over a decade and appears in the documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.’

Cheers to lifelong friends! In this day and age, it’s hard to find true friends that’ll stick by your side for a lifetime. However, Selena Gomez has struck gold with her friend Raquelle of 10-plus years.

In a July 2022 post for Selena’s birthday, Raquelle shared an image of herself with the singer, and their other close friends Courtney Lopez and Ashley Cook. Raquelle captioned the post, “Decade of life together, so grateful! Happy 30th Selly, we love you so much.”

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers that have tuned into the HBO Max series Selena + Chef are likely familiar with Raquelle. The 30-year-old, who is Selena’s roommate, made frequent appearances on the show.

Additionally, Raquelle also took to social media to share gratitude for being a part of the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Article continues below advertisement

“Grateful to have been a part of this project the past few years. Thank you @selenagomez for having the courage to be so vulnerable and @alekkeshishian our friendship has been such a blessing throughout this entire process. Can’t wait for everyone to see it Nov. 4 on #appletvplus,” Raquelle captioned the Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Apple TV, the documentary is set to explore Selena’s six-year journey “into a new light” after an “unexpected turn welcomed darkness” into her life.

Raquelle Stevens is an author, businesswoman, and podcast host.

Per Raquelle’s Instagram bio, the 30-year-old currently works as an author, businesswoman, and podcast host.

Raquelle is co-author of the book The Sunshine Maid with Tanya Rad; it serves as a self-help book for folks looking to restore their faith and become the best version of themselves.

Article continues below advertisement
Raquelle Stevens
Source: GETTY IMAGES

“Real, honest, and shared from personal experience, Tanya and Raquelle wrote The Sunshine Mind with today's woman in their hearts,” the website reads. “Each of the 100 inspiring readings offers faith, hope, strength, and peace to encourage you to become the beautiful person God made you to be.”

Aside from Raquelle’s work in publishing, she’s also spread her wings in the world of podcasts as the host of Giving Back Generation podcast. Per J-14, Selena is a co-host of the podcast that’s all about influencing the masses to give back.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Selena Gomez Is Hosting Her Own Quarantine Cooking Show on HBO Max

Selena Gomez's Mom and Dad Got Divorced Long Before She Became a Celebrity

Selena Gomez Fans Are Upset No One Told Her About Her Wardrobe Malfunction

Latest Selena Gomez News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.