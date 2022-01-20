From Cameron Diaz to Katy Perry –– Take a Look at Jared Leto's Dating History

Around the same time Jared and his band 30 Seconds to Mars were picking up steam in 2005, he reportedly started dating Ashley Olsen. As his band was just starting to take off, she was doing her best to ease out of the public eye after a childhood career as an actress. They reconnected in 2008, and then tried again for the third time in 2011. No matter how many times Ashley and Jared attempted to get back together, it simply wasn’t meant to be.