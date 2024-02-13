Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules From 'Vanderpump Rules' to 'The Valley,' How Much Is Jax Taylor Worth? Jax Taylor says that he's "rolling in dough." He explained, "I've made about probably $450,000 on Cameo alone." He has a sizeable net worth. By Pretty Honore Feb. 12 2024, Published 10:57 p.m. ET Source: Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images

Jax Taylor reigned supreme as the resident bad guy on The Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons before news broke that he was leaving the show. For longtime fans, his exit marked the end of an era.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Jax has been booked and busy. Along with opening his own restaurant, Jax is slated to return to reality TV with Bravo's The Valley. But what’s his net worth? Here’s what we know about the ex-Vanderpump Rules star’s finances.

Source: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

What is Jax Taylor’s net worth?

Hard work pays — and so does reality TV. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jax Taylor has an estimated net worth of a whopping $4 million. Jax made his TV debut as an uncredited extra on Arrested Development in 2006. However, a lot has changed since his days as an unpaid extra.

Today, Jax is a beloved TV personality with more than 1 million followers and counting — and it’s all thanks to Bravo. He made several cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before he joined the cast of the RHOBH spinoff, Vanderpump Rules.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Jax Taylor Reality TV star, Entrepreneur Net worth: 4 million Jax Taylor is a reality star who found fame after he appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He went on to star in the RHOBH spinoff, Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons. He married Brittany Cartwright in 2019. Together, they share one son. Birth name: Jason Michael Cauchi Birthdate: July 11, 1979 Birthplace: Shelby Township, Mich. Spouse: Brittany Cartwright (m. 2019) Children: 1 Mother: Marie Cauchi Father: Ronald Cauchi Education: Michigan State University

Article continues below advertisement

Jax starred in the E! series House of Villians, where he revealed that he’s rolling in dough. According to Jax, Cameo — a platform that allows fans to request customized messages from their favorite celebrity — has been extremely lucrative for him. "I've made about probably $450,000 on Cameo alone," he said on an episode of House of Villians. He also mentioned that his wife, Brittany Cartwright, has been in her bag too.

"My wife makes a lot of money. She just got a $2 million job from Jenny Craig. My wife crushes it,” he bragged. Still, Jax insisted that he needed the prize money — but we’re not sure we believe him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

After all, Jax also has his cash from his tenure on Vanderpump Rules to fall back on. Life & Style estimates that he made $25 million an episode. Jax appeared in a total of 165 episodes of Vanderpump Rules — so you do the math. In addition to Jax’s career in entertainment, he’s also an entrepreneur.

Article continues below advertisement

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright opened a bar in Los Angeles.

Much like his Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, Jax is officially a restauranteur. However, in an interview with PEOPLE, Jax said that he takes their business advice with “a grain of salt.”