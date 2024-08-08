Brittany and Jax's Potential New Dating Lives May Be Part of Season 2 of 'The Valley'

If Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's separation made viewers want to tune in to the first season of The Valley, then the aftermath is what's going to bring them back for Season 2. There are now rumors that Brittany is dating someone new amid her split from Jax, and Jax had his own alleged fling that made headlines months before Brittany's.

Article continues below advertisement

That being said, who is Brittany dating now, if anyone? She and Jax announced their separation in February 2024, not long after they shared details about their ups and down on their podcast, When Reality Hits. From there, things seemed to progress to the couple no longer living under the same roof, and it all happened while they filmed the tail end of the inaugural season of The Valley. But, it seems, a lot has changed since then.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Brittany Cartwright's boyfriend?

According to TikTok, Brittany was seen out and about with Tanner Courtad, known for The Bachelorette of all things. Not only was Brittany spotted with Tanner, but it was reportedly during filming for Season 2 of The Valley. It's unclear if they are confirmed to be dating or if they're casual, or even just friends. But this might be the match Brittany needs right now.

Tanner made his first foray into reality TV when he competed in Season 20 of The Bachelorette. He left the show in Week 5, but he later returned for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. On the latter, he made a connection with Jessica Girod, but they didn't make it to the end of the season. Outside of television, Tanner is a fitness trainer and his Instagram is full of videos showcasing his talent and chosen profession.

Article continues below advertisement

And Tanner does seem to be part of the inner friend group. Brittany's college BFF and Valley co-star Zack Wickham commented on one of Tanner's workout posts with, "I dunno what I'm more jealous of, your abs or your tan. Hahaha." Tanner responded, "Come workout with me when I get back to LA."

Article continues below advertisement

On July 20, Tanner posted on Instagram about attending one of Brittany's parties and she commented on it to thank him for coming. If Tanner and Brittany aren't romantically involved or dating in any way, they do seem to be friends at the very least.

Are Brittany and Jax officially divorced?