Will You Accept Their Roses? Meet the Season 20 'Bachelorette' Contestants Who are the Season 20 contestants of 'The Bachelorette'? Get to know the 25 bachelors vying to win Charity Lawson's heart. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 20 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else: It’s time! Ahead of The Bachelorette Season 20, ABC is giving Bachelor Nation a look at the 25 contestants.

The forthcoming season will feature Charity Lawson — a contestant from The Bachelor Season 27 with lead Zach Shallcross — as the lead who will embark on a journey to find her special someone.

As per usual, fans are ready to take a close look at the men, stake their claims on creating brackets, and try to figure out which man is Charity’s perfect match. So, without further ado, let’s bring on the men!

1. Aaron Bryant (IG: @aaronrbryant)

First up, we have Aaron B. Per his ABC profile, Aaron is a software salesman that resides in San Diego, Calif. The 29-year-old is a former football player who's ready to find his perfect match. Hopefully, he can score more than a touchdown with Charity. Follow Aaron B. here.

2. Aaron Schwartzman (IG: @aaron.schwartzman)

Next up, we have firefighter Aaron S. Like Aaron B., Aaron S. also lives in San Diego. Per his ABC profile, Aaron describes himself as a man with a mysterious side who's also a loving partner. Follow Aaron S. here.

3. Adrian Hassan (IG: @iamadrianhassan)

Hello, Adrian! The 33-year-old is a single father of a gorgeous baby girl names Zahra, and works as an actor, personal trainer, and realtor. We're excited to see how his journey turns out. Follow Adrian here.

4. Brayden Bowers (IG: @braydenbowersofficial)

It's time to meet Brayden! The 24-year-old also resides in San Diego and currently works as a travel nurse, per his ABC profile. He may be young, but Brayden is ready for a long-lasting love. Follow Brayden here.

5. Caleb Arthur (IG: @calebarthur1)

Hello doctor! Caleb, a 29-year-old resident physician, comes to us from Ann Harbor, Mich. Aside from being super-intelligent, he enjoys playing guitar and producing music, per his ABC profile. Follow Caleb A. here.

6. Caleb B. (IG: @kaledixonwwe)

From villian to loverboy! If Caleb B. looks familiar, it's probably because he's a pro-wrestler in WWE's NXT league. So, while he has the muscles to protect Charity, will he be able to wrestle his way to her heart? Follow Caleb B. here.

7. Christopher "Chris" Spell (IG: @againstoddsathletics)

New York is in the mansion! Chris, a 27-year-old world record jumper and athletic coach from White Plains, N.Y., is ready to see if he and Charity could make a perfect pairing. Only time will tell. Follow Chris here.

8. Dotun Olubeko (IG: @do.ol)

Let's meet Dotun! Per his ABC profile, Dotun has Nigerian roots and currently resides in Brooklyn, N.Y. Dotun works as an integrative medicine specialist by day and enjoys adventure and excitement in his leisure time. Follow Dotun here.

9. James Pierce (IG: @cideresquire)

James is an attorney from Chicago who describes himself as an inquisitive, determined, and passionate man, per his ABC profile. Let's see if he's able to win the girl! Follow James here.

10. Joe Menzia (IG: @joemenzia)

Hello Joe! The 32-year-old works as a tech operations director in San Diego. Per his ABC profile, he hopes that "his future partner is responsible, self-aware, positive, and ambitious." And of course, Charity checks all the boxes. Follow Joe here.

11.Joseph "Joey" Graziadei (IG: @joeygraziadei)

Joey is a tennis pro who says he's "looking for a partner who can share in his love for adventure," per his ABC profile. Hopefully his search will come to an end. Follow Joey here.

12. John Buresh (IG: @johnburesh)

John is a 27-year-old data scientist from New York City who is easy on the eyes and ready for romance. Per his ABC profile, he "loves rereading the Harry Potter series, listening to Chelsea Cutler's music, and trying out new restaurants." Follow John here.

13. John Henry (IG: @johnhenry222)

John is a 30-year-old underwater welder from Virginia Beach. Per his ABC profile, he "loves hitting the gym and jamming out to ASAP Rocky." Follow John H. here.

14. Josh Young (IG: @ joshua_lc_young)

Joshua is a 28-year-old graduate student at the prestigious Harvard University. Per his ABC profile, he "loves playing board games and grabbing a drink at a speakeasy bar." Follow Josh here.

15. Kaleb Kim (IG: @kalebkim54)

Kaleb is a former Division I football player who now works as a construction salesman in Norcross, Ga. The 26-year old says he's "excited to put his competitive edge to the test to win Charity's heart," per his ABC profile. Follow Kaleb K. here.

16. Khalid Hassan (IG: @ahmad_khalid_hassan)

Khalid is a 28-year-old tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich. Per his ABC profile, he "considers himself a romantic man but doesn't show his romantic side to just anyone." He's also a huge SZA fan. Follow Khalid here.

17. Michael Barbour (IG: @michael.a.barbour)

Michael is a 28-year-old yacht captain who resides in Chicago. Per his ABC profile, he "considers himself a romantic who puts time into the 'little things,' often showering his partner with sentimental gifts. He believes if a woman feels safe and taken care of, the energy will be reciprocated tenfold." Follow Michael here.

18. Nicholas "Nic" Barber (IG: @nicbarber97)

Hello Nic! The 32-year-old HR executive currently reside in Bayonne, N.J. Per his ABC profile, Nic says he's "looking for a relationship where he and his future wife can grow together and complement each other's lifestyles." Follow Nic here.

19. Peter Cappio (IG: @pilotpete.fly)

Whew chile! We have another pilot Pete on our hands. The 33-year-old NYC pilot "describes himself as 'the life of the party' and hopes his future wife can match his positive energy," per his ABC profile. Follow Peter here.

20. Sean McLaughlin (IG: @seanymclaughlin)

Sean is a 25-year-old software sales rep from Tampa, Fla. The blue-eyed looker says that he's "just looking for the girl of my dreams to share my life with," per his ABC profile. Follow Sean here.

21. Spencer Storbeck (IG: @spencerstorbeck)

Spencer is a 32-year-old medical sales director who lives in Moorpark, Calif. Per his ABC profile, Spencer is a single dad who "likes to read Jack Kerouac novels." Follow Spencer here.

22. Tanner Courtad (IG: @tannercourtad)

Tanner is a 30-year-old mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Penn. Per his ABC profile, Tanner "is truly looking for his forever partner and says that he thinks about finding love all the time." Follow Tanner here.

23. Taylor Pegg (IG: @pegg56)

Taylor is a 32-year-old loan officer from Springboro, Ohio. In his ABC profile, he describes himself as a "goofball who is going to give everything he's got for love." Follow Taylor here.

24. Warwick Reider (IG: @reider.dub)

Warwick is a 27-year-old construction manager who resides in Nashville. The Japanese-American contestant shared that "while he may be a bit of an overthinker, once he's comfortable, he's got a lot of love to give," per his ABC profile. Follow Warwick here.

25. Xavier Bonner (IG: @xaygotthesauce)