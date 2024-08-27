Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Brittany Cartwright Is Seeking Primary Custody of Cruz Amid Divorce From Jax Taylor The couple began dating in 2015, got engaged in 2018, and wed in 2019. They split in early 2024. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 27 2024, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brittany

Back when Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor first announced their separation in February 2024, a lot of fans were heartbroken that the Valley stars couldn't make things work. Viewers had watched their relationship's various bumps on TV over the years (including, of course, when Jax cheated on her while they were dating), but when the pair got married in 2019, many folks were hoping for the best. After all, Jax had just lost his dad, and his priorities seemed to be shifting. Everyone felt that Brittany was great for Jax, too.

But for those who were holding out hope that maybe the parents-of-one could patch things up, it looks like their split is a done deal: Brittany filed for divorce in L.A. County Courts on Aug. 27, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their date of separation as Jan. 24, 2024. Here's what the Bravo stars' divorce papers say about custody and spousal support.

Brittany Cartwright is seeking custody of their son in her divorce from Jax Taylor.

According to court documents obtained by Distractify, Brittany wants primary physical and legal custody of their son, Cruz, with visitation rights for Jax. Cruz was born in April 2021, and is Brittany and Jax's only child.

Is Brittany Cartwright seeking spousal support in her divorce from Jax Taylor?

Per the divorce docs, Brittany doesn't want the court to order either of them to have to pay spousal support. According to reports, Jax has a net worth of $4 million while Brittany has a net worth of $1 million. The VPR alums both currently star on The Valley, and they opened up a bar called Jax's Bar in 2023. They also both host a joint podcast called When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.