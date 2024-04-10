Brittany and Jax Get Candid About Son Cruz's Speech Therapy and Development on 'The Valley'

There are a lot of things about the Bravo series The Valley that fans of reality TV love, and one of those things is the drama among cast members. But in between dinner party shouting matches and pool party antics between the stars, we get glimpses at their private home lives. For Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, that means seeing them at home with their toddler son, Cruz.

And in the April 9 episode of The Valley, Jax and Brittany share concerns about Cruz's development and speech therapy. Although they both say that he is on track in most other areas of his development as a toddler, they have concerns about his sudden lack of talking, whereas before he had been more vocal as a toddler.

Source: Bravo

Brittany and Jax open up about their son Cruz's speech therapy on 'The Valley.'

Outside of The Valley, fans know all about Jax and Brittany's separation. But right now on the show, they're very much together and they're putting up a united front as they work with a speech therapist to help their son, 2-year-old Cruz, with speaking. Even if Jax wastes little time in complaining about a "$150 an hour" price tag on these sessions.

According to Brittany and Jax in the episode, despite being on track otherwise developmentally, Cruz seemed to regress all of a sudden. "Cruz has done everything on time when it comes to crawling, walking, sitting up," Brittany says on The Valley. "He was saying 'dada, mama, doggie,' things like that. And then he just seemed to regress one day. Like, he stopped talking almost altogether. Now, we're going to put him in speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs."

In September 2023, Brittany shared details about the speech therapy on hers and Jax's podcast, When Reality Hits. At the time, she revealed that they were meeting with Cruz's speech therapist twice a week and that they were starting "early intervention" for Cruz's speech development.

On another episode of the podcast in November 2023, Brittany admitted that dealing with Cruz's potential speech delay was difficult for her to handle as a mom. However, she added, she was eager to see his progress and to be able to hear Cruz vocalize his feelings. "We are just not there yet and I can't wait until the day he looks at me and says, 'I love you,'" she said on the podcast. "Oh, my God, I'm going to cry."

Source: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Brittany and Jax also share details about their sex life.

While the other Valley couples navigate drama both inside and outside of their relationships, Brittany and Jax aren't exactly hiding the most private aspects of their life either. In the April 9 episode, Jax also reveals that he and Brittany's sex life hasn't been great since they became parents. Brittany even says that their once frequent sessions in the bedroom have become so few and far in between that they had sex "twice in the past year."