How Much Does 'The Valley' Cast Make Per Episode? Being a cast member on a new Bravo show doesn't guarantee high pay from the start, but it can pay off in the long term. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:27 p.m. ET

New Vanderpump Rules spin-off, The Valley, has already made waves in the Bravo-verse. The “grown-up” cast members have now graduated from the party life of West Hollywood to the white picket fences of the Valley. The world may be a little different, but the people in it are still as rambunctious as they were before changing their lives. Couples like Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have already had the Vanderpump Rules salary experience, but what does that mean for the rest of The Valley cast?

At its root, The Valley cast is comprised of additional friends that, for the most part, weren't seen on Vanderpump Rules. Those who haven't been directly involved in the Bravo-verse already have incredibly lucrative careers. So, what additional income will they have from this new adventure? Amid all the fights, misunderstandings, and potential infidelities, how much will The Valley cast make? While the official rates haven't been shared yet, guesses can be made based on Vanderpump Rules.

Source: Bravo

How much does ‘The Valley’ cast make per episode?

The topic of how much a Bravolebrity is paid per episode is a huge one on Bravo subreddit threads. In the early aughts of the Real Housewives days, the biggest stars on the network didn't get paid significantly until they gained the massive success they've reached today. Now that Bravo has become a titan in the reality TV universe, the pay has increased substantially. Most reports indicate that the current starting rate for a series regular is $5,000.

Source: Bravo

The per-episode rate for Bravo stars varies depending on the show.

According to Jax, the Vanderpump Rules cast made $5,000 per episode in the first season. 10 seasons later, those per-episode rates have gone up significantly. According to The Hollywood Reporter, series regulars can make up to $25,000 per episode, with an alleged starting rate of $10,000 per episode. This is, of course, because of the popularity of the show. The biggest names on the series, like Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddox, and Katie Maloney, make more than $10,000 per episode.

Source: Bravo

Dating a Bravolebrity doesn't mean getting paid for appearing on the show.

When Jax and Brittany first got together, Brittany joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in its fourth season. Brittany later divulged that she wasn't paid during her first season because she was only a “guest.” Brock Davies also didn't get paid during his first season on the show. When they both became series regulars, this changed. Billie Lee, as a friend of the show, also made significantly less than the main cast. So what does that mean for the rest of The Valley cast?

Source: Bravo

How much do the “friends” of the show make per episode?