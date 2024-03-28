Home > Television > Reality TV Is Brittany Cartwright a Stroke Victim? 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Goes Public Brittany Cartwright is finally opening up about her most recent health scare. Fans are worried she had a stroke. By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 8:42 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In recent days, the wellness and condition of Brittany Cartwright, a beloved figure from the hit reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, have sparked widespread discussion and concern across various media outlets.

The saga began when Jax Taylor, Brittany's estranged husband and fellow Vanderpump Rules alum, shared alarming news about his wife's health that led many to believe she had suffered a stroke. This announcement set off a chain reaction of speculations, discussions, and ultimately, a need for clarification from Brittany herself. So, is Brittany Cartwright a stroke victim?

Did Brittany Cartwright have a stroke?

Brittany experienced a significant health scare that led to speculation she might have had a stroke. Jax initially stated that she had stroke-like symptoms, which caused plenty of concern among fans. Jax discussed the alarming situation during an episode of E!'s House of Villains, where he detailed the moment he discovered Brittany's condition.

Jax shared the distressing news, stating, "She’s crying on the phone. She's like, 'I don't want you to leave the show, but I just want to let you know I'm in the hospital.'" Brittany also spoke about her experience, detailing the symptoms she faced during an appearance on Kristen Doute's podcast. She described a sudden onset of numbness in her right arm and leg, which escalated to the point where she couldn't hold her cell phone.

"It was just a really scary time," Brittany said, recounting the uncertainty surrounding her condition. Medical professionals considered various possibilities, including early signs of MS or a small stroke, leading to MRIs on her brain and spine, along with CAT scans. Jax later shared on their podcast, "We didn’t know what it was. The doctors didn’t really know what it was. But it was stroke-like symptoms... so I just assumed it was a stroke."

What's wrong with Brittany Cartwright's mouth?

In addition to opening up about the recent health scare, Brittany specifically addressed concerns and curiosity about her mouth. In the latest episode of her podcast with Jax, When Reality Hits, Brittany delved into the reasons behind her altered look. Her mouth was prominently featured in the teaser for the new Bravo reality series, The Valley.

Brittany was seen in the clip with a bandage around her head, explaining that she had undergone liposuction on her chin, a decision motivated by long-standing self-consciousness. "I feel like almost all season long, I’m going to have a frown face," Brittany shared on the podcast.

Her recovery extended into the filming of The Valley. Brittany admitted that her doctors initially believed her face would return to normal before filming started. However, this wasn't the case, which led to a unique challenge during production.