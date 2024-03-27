Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Villa's Stephen Says He Was "Born To Be a Trophy Husband" Instead of Working Stephen from 'Vanderpump Villa' once worked at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas. By Chrissy Bobic PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Hulu's Vanderpump Villa has no shortage of characters in its cast, and Stephen Alsvig is one of them as the resident event coordinator. He's at Château Rosabelle in the French countryside for the chance to work with Vanderpump Rules icon Lisa Vanderpump after he worked briefly at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden. In fact, Stephen knew Lisa for almost five years before he was cast in the Hulu reality series.

But even before that, Stephen was in the Air Force. Honestly, this guy has lived a hundred lives, and he seems to speak highly of all of them. And we expect him to be a fast fan favorite as viewers get to know the guy who says in the promos that he was "born to be a trophy husband" and was definitely not born to work. We love a relatable king.

'Vanderpump Villa's Stephen was in the Air Force.

According to Stephen's Vanderpump Villa bio, a medical discharge forced him to cut his Air Force career short, though he did reportedly have plans to continue and have a lifelong career in the military. And, although he no longer serves, Stephen has shared Instagram posts about his time in the Air Force and he speaks highly of that time in his life.

In August 2021, Stephen shared an Instagram post with some photos and a caption that included, "The reason I see any success today is because of the decision I made 10 years ago to join The United States Air Force. And though I'm not celebrating 10 years of active duty, I am celebrating 10 years of growth, experience, and joy. To my brothers and sisters in arms, congratulations on your 10 year anniversary."

He also shared in a previous post, "I appreciate the #GrowingUp it thrust upon me right out of high school" in reference to joining the Air Force. And although Stephen is now focused on his career in the service industry, he appreciates what the Air Force taught him.

Is Stephen from 'Vanderpump Villa' dating anyone now?

Unlike some of Stephen's Vanderpump Villa co-stars, he doesn't seem too interested in dating a coworker right off the bat. Which is probably good, considering the inevitable drama and trouble that dating costars causes on reality shows in general, let alone one with ties to VPR. Judging by social media, it doesn't look like Stephen is dating anyone outside of the show either, though.