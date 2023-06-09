Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Hulu’s New ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Series Let’s get into the details of the latest Vanderpump-centric show, 'Vanderpump Villa,' from episode count to premiere date to filming location. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 9 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Vanderpump cinematic universe is expanding! After the drama-fueled Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion debuted on June 8, 2023, fans of Bravo’s long-standing reality series will receive a new series following Lisa Vanderpump’s staff at her high-end French villa as they spend their time working and living together while trying to impress a slew of affluent guests.

Article continues below advertisement

Titled Vanderpump Villa, the upcoming reality show will be available exclusively on Hulu, per Deadline. Let’s get into the details of the latest Vanderpump-centric show, from episode count to premiere date to filming location.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How many episodes will Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ have?

While each of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules seasons contains over 15 episodes, Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa has slightly fewer. The new reality series will feature ten episodes, similar to The Kardashians. However, that doesn’t mean the drama won’t be as high-stakes.

With Hulu recently ordering 20 additional episodes of The Kardashians on top of the show’s recent Season 3 renewal, it’s impossible to ignore the success of the ten-episode format.

Article continues below advertisement

So, when can Vanderpump Rules fans (and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, for that matter) expect to watch Hulu’s latest endeavor regarding the world of Lisa Vanderpump and her staff?

When will Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ premiere?

Source: Getty Images

News of Lisa’s latest project, Vanderpump Villa, arrived after the explosive Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. And naturally, fans are itching to know when the upcoming unscripted series will debut on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement

As of June 9, 2023, the France-set reality show has no official release date. However, if Vanderpump Villa follows a similar timeline to Season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the project will likely premiere in 2024.

Where is Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ filmed?

While Vanderpump Rules is set in West Hollywood, Calif., Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa will take viewers abroad. The backdrop of the highly-anticipated reality series will be at Lisa’s luxury French villa.