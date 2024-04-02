Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Brock Davies Dabbles in Different Professions 'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay disclosed on 'Jeff Lewis Live' on Sirius XM that her husband, Brock Davies, is venturing into TV producing. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 2 2024, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Once just known as Scheana Shay's man and the father of her darling daughter, Brock Davies burst onto the scene of Bravo's popular reality show Vanderpump Rules in Season 9. Since then, he's gone from being a mysterious Australian hunk to a familiar face with a storyline of his own.

Sure, you've seen him cuddle up with his girls and hang out with his friends, but did you know Brock's not just a family man? Nope, he's also a go-getter entrepreneur and a fitness fanatic! So, if you're dying to know what keeps this reality star busy for a living, keep scrolling for all the deets.

What does Brock Davies do for a living?

During a February 2024 appearance on the Sirius XM show Jeff Lewis Live, Scheana shared insights into her husband's diverse career journey. Initially, Brock owned several F45 gyms in sunny San Diego, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he made the strategic decision to sell them due to the challenges faced by the fitness industry during that time.

Recognizing the shift toward home workouts, Brock launched his own fitness company called Homebody Fitness. The innovative platform offered live-streaming fitness sessions "designed to help fitness influencers worldwide monetize their workouts and wellness classes."

Although Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules documented Brock's journey in bringing the Homebody app to life, Scheana admitted to Jeff that it "didn't completely hit the way [they] hoped it would."

These days, Brock is delving into the realm of production: "Right now, he's actually developing two television shows. One that I believe sold this week," Scheana told Jeff. "He's been meeting with different production companies. One is car-based, one is rugby-based, and yeah, he's gonna get into producing."

Despite his expanding horizons, Brock remains engaged in the fitness community, working as an online trainer for All Bodies alongside Jenna Willis, a former college volleyball player. Together, they offer personalized training services to clients seeking to achieve their fitness goals.

