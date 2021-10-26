Why Can't Brock Davies See His Kids? The 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Explains

Brock explained in a recent Vanderpump Rules episode (per People ) that it’s been about four years since he's had any contact with his first two children. He said he hasn’t even spoken with them via FaceTime. He revealed that he was 20 years old when he became a father for the first time and a “different person." He described a difficult breakup with his ex, leading us to believe there was likely a lot of animosity between them. He explained, “She cut my whole family out.”

He went on to say, “Me and my ex, we had two beautiful kids. We split up, and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America. She moved on with the kids’ stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids.” Not having any contact with his first two kids has definitely taken a toll on Brock.

He further explained, “I felt like I did abandon them. And I felt like I needed to accept it because I was the one who moved to America. You know, I moved over here."

Scheana chimed in to add, “It sounds bad but there’s a lot more to it. No contact, but it’s not for lack of trying. He moved to America to provide a better life for his family." His reasons for moving might've been valid but the ending result is still heartbreaking.