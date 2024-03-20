Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo ‘The Valley’ Cast Is All Grown Up — What Are Their Current Ages? ‘The Valley’ will have no lack of drama compared to 'Vanderpump Rules'. By Sheridan Singleton PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 8:56 p.m. ET Source: bravo

The new Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley, follows several former cast members as they deal with their lives being married, or in committed relationships, and having kids. The Valley is essentially the “grown-up” show, as they have moved from the West Hollywood party lifestyle to the more family-friendly location in Los Angeles, known as the Valley.

Article continues below advertisement

Just because The Valley is focused on the interpersonal stories between this group of friends and their new families does not mean there will be a lack of drama. There are plenty of issues to go around, especially given Jax Taylor’s past infidelities. Overall, there will be a solid combination of levity thrown into the mix, as always. Given that the series is focused on their families, what are The Valley cast’s current ages?

Brittany Cartwright, Age 35

Source: Bravo

Prior to making her Vanderpump Rules debut in its fourth season, Brittany Cartwright was a regular person working as a waitress at Hooters. She met Jax at a bar in Las Vegas, and their whirlwind romance began. They became an official couple, and she joined the cast in its fourth season. They married in 2019 and had their first child, Cruz, in 2021. She recently announced that she and Jax are separated.

Article continues below advertisement

Danny Booko, Age 40

Source: Bravo

While he wasn’t a member of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Danny Booko is a star in his own right. The former child actor turned voiceover artist is a friend of Jax and joins the cast alongside his wife, Nia Booko.

Article continues below advertisement

Janet Caperna, Age 34

Source: Bravo

Another new face on The Valley, Janet Caperna, joins the cast alongside her husband, Jason Caperna. Janet is a friend of Scheana Shay, who is still a current cast member on Vanderpump Rules. Janet recently gave birth to a baby boy.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Goode, Age 36

Source: Bravo

A former server at SUR, Jasmine Goode, was actually never featured on Vanderpump Rules. She did, however, make her reality TV debut prior to working at SUR. Jasmine was one of many women featured in the 21st season of The Bachelor, as well as Bachelor In Paradise. The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is Zack Wickham’s former roommate and is currently in a relationship with her girlfriend, Melissa Marie, who appeared as player 361 on Squid Game: The Challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Caperna, Age 40

Source: Bravo

Jason Caperna is a successful lawyer who is making his reality TV debut alongside his wife, Janet.

Article continues below advertisement

Jax Taylor, Age 44

Source: Bravo

Jax Taylor is most well-known for consistently stirring the pot during his time on Vanderpump Rules. He and Brittany have been married since 2019 but had issues with infidelity prior to their marriage. Based on the announcement of their separation, as well as season previews for The Valley, it’s easy to guess that infidelity may have snuck back into their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Lally, Age 43

Source: bravo

Jax Taylor’s former roommate and friend, Jesse Lally, joins The Valley cast alongside his estranged wife, Michelle. The couple announced that they were getting divorced in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen Doute, Age 41

Source: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute joins the cast of The Valley, joining the series with her boyfriend Luke Broderick. They may not be married, but they are working on starting their own family.

Article continues below advertisement

Luke Broderick, Age 32

Source: Bravo

Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, is nine years younger than her, but that isn’t a factor. He is described as being both very outdoorsy and also very uninterested in the hustle and bustle of the Hollywood lifestyle. He and Kristen are very focused on starting their family.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Saniei Lally, Age 36

Source: Bravo

Married to Jesse Lally, Michelle is a realtor alongside her estranged husband. While she is making her reality TV debut, she formerly worked at a famous real estate agency, Hilton & Hyland.

Article continues below advertisement

Nia Booko, Age 34

Source: Bravo

Married to husband Danny Booko, Nia Booko won the title of Miss USA in 2014. She and Danny have three kids, Asher and a set of twin daughters born in June of 2023, Marie and Zariah Rose.

Article continues below advertisement

Zack Wickham, Age 35

Source: Bravo