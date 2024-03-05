Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Fans Are Questioning Brittany Cartwright's Finances After Her Split From Jax Taylor All is fair in love and reality television, but will Brittany Cartwright end up with a payout if she and Jax Taylor get divorced? By Jamie Lerner Mar. 5 2024, Published 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Whenever a reality couple hits a rocky moment, the world tunes in to see what’s going on behind the scenes. Vanderpump Rules royalty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their “temporary” separation, leaving fans wondering what Brittany’s net worth is without Jax behind her. Brittany first joined the Vanderpump Rules squad in Season 4 as Jax’s girlfriend, but since then they got married and started a family.

Now with a young son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, the state of Brittany and Jax’s relationship is more significant than ever. Their first reality television appearance in years on the new show, The Valley, is set for March 19, 2024, on Bravo. Could adding reality television back into their lives be the disruption that caused their separation? Regardless, we want to know if Brittany will be OK if they get divorced. So, what’s her net worth?



Brittany Cartwright has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Brittany may not be the richest reality star, but she has some assets to her name. When Brittany announced her separation from Jax, she shared that she moved into a separate house. She at least has enough money to move into a new house at a moment’s notice.

With over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Brittany can easily make money through social media partnerships, as she seems to do with Jenny Craig. She and Jax also bring in money through their shared podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, which uses sponsorships to bring in income for the couple.

Brittany Cartwright Reality television star Net worth: $1 Million Brittany Cartwright is a reality television star known for her appearance on Vanderpump Rules as Jax Taylor's girlfriend-turned-wife. Birth Name: Brittany Nicole Cartwright Birth Date: Jan. 25, 1989 Birth Place: Clark County, Ky. Mother: Sherri Lee Cartwright (née Turner) Father: Donald Cecil "Don" Cartwright Spouse: Jax Taylor (m. 2019) Children: Cruz Michael Cauchi (b. April 12, 2021) Education: Eastern Kentucky University

Brittany is also one of the few reality stars who has talked about getting paid for her appearances. Legally, networks have to pay reality stars, although they don’t make nearly as much as actors in fiction series. As a result, we’ve seen a shift towards reality on streaming networks like Netflix and Paramount.

But when Brittany joined Vanderpump Rules, she was vocal about her paycheck. “I didn’t get paid my first season of Vanderpump Rules — until the very, very end. I was broke,” Brittany said in an August 2023 episode of her podcast. “It took a lot out of me. Because I had to work, I was going back and forth to see [Jax]. I was at work for a week, and then would see [Jax] the next week.”

“This is the beginning of the show and it was costing her $800 to $900 [to travel],” Jax added. “She was in Kentucky [working at a bar and Hooters] and $800 is a lot of money [to spend on flying back and forth].” After four seasons on the show, however, Brittany has had more than enough of a payout (or so it seems from her lavish lifestyle). The couple also opened a bar they now co-own called Jax's Studio City.