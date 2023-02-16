Why Did Jax Taylor and Wife Brittany Cartwright Leave 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is here, and the drama continues. From the aftermath of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce to the opening of Schwartz & Sandy’s to the wedding of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, the tenth installment of the long-standing reality series features no shortage of life-changing events. However, compared to seasons past, the cast members in recent episodes are nowhere near as problematic as they used to be.

Consider Jax Taylor, for example. One of the reality series’ original cast members, the 43-year-old and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were fired from the show along with several others in 2020. Why did Bravo ask them to leave? Here’s what we know.

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, were allegedly fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

In December 2020, long-time cast member Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, revealed that they would not return for another season of Vanderpump Rules. As one of the series' original (and most controversial) cast members, many fans believed Jax’s firing was long overdue.

Bravo’s decision to nix the husband and wife from the long-standing reality series came months after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute got fired for accusing fellow cast member Faith Stowers of a crime she didn’t commit. In addition, Max Boeyens and Brett Caprioni also got the boot after past racist tweets resurfaced on their respective Twitter accounts.

During an Instagram live in June 2020, Faith revealed that Stassi and Kristen called the police on her in 2018 when Daily Mail published an article about a Black woman wanted for theft. At the time, Kristen posted a link to the article on Twitter and wrote, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Jax Taylor also falsely accused former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Faith Stowers of a crime she didn’t commit.

Source: Getty Images

Stassi and Kristen weren’t the only Vanderpump Rules cast members accusing Faith of a crime she didn’t commit. In December 2017, Jax also took to Twitter to wrongfully accuse the former reality star. When asked if he thought Faith would become a permanent part of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Jax said, “She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show, dude … Someone’s going to jail.”

Because of the controversy surrounding Stassi, Kristen, and Jax’s actions against Faith, Bravo kicked them off the show in 2020.

Brittany Cartwright shared her thoughts about leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on Instagram.

After Jax’s eight-season run and Brittany’s five-season run, the married couple took to Instagram to announce their respective departures. “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Brittany wrote. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules.”

At the time, Brittany was pregnant with her and Jax’s first child. In an April 2021 episode of the Daddy Issue’s podcast, Jax revealed that leaving Vanderpump Rules was a relief. “I’m 40. I’m gonna be a father. My focus is on that," the former reality star shared. “So, you know, I was okay with the decision, you know, to hang it up.”