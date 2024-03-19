Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Mauricio Umansky vs. Paris Hilton: Their Feud Explained The rift between these two families began long before the preview dropped for 'Buying Beverly Hills.' By Sheridan Singleton PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 11:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty

Below, we take a look at the feud between Mauricio Umansky and Paris Hilton. But the rift between these two families began long before the preview dropped for Buying Beverly Hills. Kyle has had an up-and-down relationship with her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. They’ve battled it out for various reasons, but most recently, in the 12th Season of RHOBH, Kathy and Kyle got into a major fight during the cast trip to Aspen. There have been other familial issues between the families as well, and this most recent feud is par for the course. So what exactly happened?

Source: Getty Images Carter Reum, Paris Hilton, Kathy and Rick Hilton

The feud between Mauricio Umansky and Paris Hilton explained.

So what was said that led to the feud between Mauricio and Paris? The preview for the second season of Buying Beverly Hills showed Mauricio discussing his strained relationship with the Hilton family. It’s not something he hasn’t discussed before, as he’s mentioned the issues between him and his brother-in-law in a book he wrote that was released in 2023 titled The Dealmaker: How to Succeed in Business & Life Through Dedication, Determination & Disruption, in which he details their issues.

Source: Getty Paris Hilton, Rick Hilton, Kathy Hilton

In the Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 preview, Mauricio is shown saying, “I felt like I deserved something. I asked for something, he didn’t want to do it, and then I chose to go off on my own.” He clearly refers to a specific situation that occurred in their past. Mauricio worked for the Hilton and Hyland for several years, and when he realized that he was not going to get the promotion he felt he deserved, he left and started his own company, The Agency.

Source: Netflix Alexia Umansky, Farrah Brittany, and Mauricio Umansky on 'Buying Beverly Hills'

In a comment on a @queensofbravo post about the trailer, Paris wrote (and later deleted): "My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road. He would never speak negatively about his family - especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show."