Sonika Vaid of 'Buying Beverly Hills' Initially Started out in the Music Industry

Now, if you're looking for a new real estate reality show to watch, look no further than Buying Beverly Hills. The series, which premieres on Nov. 4, 2022, centers on real estate broker Mauricio Umansky and his team at the high-end firm known as The Agency. Although the entire cast looks promising, we are dying to know more about junior agent Sonika Vaid.

On that note, stick around as we reveal all there is to know about Sonika.