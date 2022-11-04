Want to Know How Much the Cast of ‘Buying Beverley Hills’ Is Worth? Yeah, Us Too
Move over Selling Sunset and the Oppenhiem brothers. We have a new agency on the strip led by none other than ultimate daddy himself, Mauricio Umansky. YES! As in Kyle Richard's husband, Mauricio. It's the Netflix and Bravo crossover that we didn't know we needed.
Mauricio's boutique real estate brokerage, The Agency, is front and center of the new Netflix show Buying Beverly Hills. From what we've seen of Mauricio and Kyle's life on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they are doing quite well for themselves, but are all the real estate agents at The Agency making this much? Let's find out!
But first, what's 'Buying Beverly Hills' about?
Buying Beverly Hills is described by Netflix as a "new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles."
It's a family affair, we see.
How much are the 'Buying Beverly Hills' cast worth? Their net worths ranked.
We can assume that some of the newbies to The Agency (...and to reality TV) won't rank as high as, say, Mauricio himself, but let's find out! Here are the net worths of the Buying Beverly Hills cast from lowest to highest.
Sonika Vaid net worth: $1 million
Sonika Vaid's net worth is estimated at $1 million, according to Show Biz Cast. In addition to being a real estate agent, Sonika also placed in the Top 5 on Season 15 of American Idol. She is a very good singer.
Allie Lutz net worth: $1 million
According to Techie + Gamers, Allie Lutz is worth an estimated $1 million. She's very family-oriented, spending lots of time with her husband and kids, and even has a famous father: four-time U.S. Open Champion Bob Lutz.
Alexia Umansky net worth: $1.5 million
Alexia Umansky is Mauricio and Kyle's 26-year-old daughter. According to Famous Birthdays, she's worth an estimated $1.5 million. Alexia went to Emerson College and has a degree in marketing communications. The trailer for Buying Beverly Hills makes it seem like she may have recently joined The Agency, causing some drama with other the brokers.
Brandon Graves net worth: $2.35 million
Brandon Graves is worth an estimated $2.35 million, according to Celebweeks. Brandon has worked for "over 15 years in the private health insurance industry" before making the switching to real estate. It looks like his story will be front and center on Buying Beverly Hills.
Melissa Platt net worth: $6.92 million
According to Celebsweek, Melissa Platt is worth an estimated $6.92 million. Melissa has "a decade of real estate expertise to the global brokerage" and has amassed "over $150 million in sales" with the help of another agent.
Ben Belack net worth: $7.26 million
Ben Belack is a director at The Agency and is worth an estimated $7.26 million, according to Celebsweek. He has been working in this industry for almost 10 years, with six of those being at The Agency. Per his bio, he has "participated in over $250 million worth of real estate transactions."
Joey Ben-Zvi net worth: $8.3 million
Joey Ben-Zvi is worth an estimated $8.3 million, according to Celebsweek. Joey has been mentored by founding leadership at The Agency before starting his own group, BZP Group, with fellow The Agency broker Brandon Piller.
Jon Grauman net worth: $12 million
Jon Gauman is another director at The Agency and has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Net Worth Post. His bio states that he "sold over $230 million in 2019, ranking him among the top realtors in the country, and #20 in Los Angeles County by L.A. Business Journal." He has also been recognized by The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Magazine.
Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie net worth: $20 million
Farrah Aldjufrie (who professionally goes by Farrah Brittany) is Maurcio's stepdaughter and Kyle's first born, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie (who also happens to work in real estate).
According to Idol Networth, Farrah is worth an estimated $20 million. Although she's only 34, she's a founder at The Agency. Per her company bio, she's "ranked among the top producers in Los Angeles and the nation" and "is one of the highest-producing agents by The Wall Street Journal’s REAL Trends annual list." Quite impressive, Farrah.
Mauricio Umansky net worth: $100 million
Mauricio is the CEO and founder of The Agency and is an estimated worth $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His company bio states that, "Mauricio has achieved nearly $4 billion in real estate sales and holds the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20 million."
He can also be seen on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Santiogo Arana net worth: $2 billion
Santiago is a principal and managing partner of The Agency and is worth an estimated $2 billion, according to Mixedarticle. Per his company bio, he's the "#6 real estate agent in the country" as well as having "closed over $4 billion in real estate, netting nearly $2.5 billion in sales volume from 2017-2021." Wow is all we can say to that.
Make sure to watch Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills premiering on Friday, Nov. 4!