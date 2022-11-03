'Buying Beverly Hills' Stars Ben Belack and Amanda York Are a Power Couple
If you're a fan of reality television, you might want to check out Buying Beverly Hills, the Netflix-helmed reality show covering some of the most lavish properties in, you guessed it, Beverly Hills. Focusing on the escapades of Mauricio Umansky's family-run firm, The Agency, the show introduced the cast of realtors in November 2022.
In particular, two real estate agents from the show have been catching a lot of attention as of late. They are Ben Belack, who works with the Ben Belack Group and The Agency, and Amanda York, who is with The Agency. So, what do we know about each of them and their relationship? Keep reading to find out!
Ben Belack and Amanda York are not shy about sharing their relationship on social media.
Outside of Ben and Amanda's cute escapades on Buying Beverly Hills, fans can really tap into what's going on in their love life via their respective Instagram pages.
Amanda may only have just shy of 2,000 followers on Instagram, but her page is filled with gems regarding her relationship with Ben. In various flicks, the duo can be seen cozied up and jetting off to various picturesque vacation destinations.
As for Ben's Instagram account, it's a bit more business-oriented, but that doesn't stop him from still sharing tidbits of his personal life. Scroll far enough through the helpful real estate information and you'll see flicks of he and Amanda enjoying time with one another.
Who is Amanda York?
According to her profile on Zillow, Amanda is a Los Angeles-native with a love of architecture and design. She received her real estate license at 18 and quickly began working in Malibu, Calif., one of the state's most in-demand markets. Today, she is a member of the core team at The Agency headquarters in Beverly Hills, specializing in selling jaw-dropping properties in the surrounding area.
Who is Ben Belack?
Per his profile on the Ben Belack Group website, Ben also specializes in the Los Angeles real estate market and throughout his career has participated in over $250 million worth of real estate transactions. With nearly a decade in the industry and six of those years spent working with The Agency, Ben has helped some of Hollywood's A-list find homes throughout his career.
It's clear that Ben and Amanda are not only a power couple, but a force to be reckoned with in the Los Angeles-area real estate market as well.
To check out more of what Ben and Amanda have going on, be sure to check out Buying Beverly Hills, which is streaming on Netflix on Nov. 4.