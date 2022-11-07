Kyle Richards Is Notably Absent From the Cast of 'Buying Beverly Hills' — Why?

On top of that, it's worth noting that Kyle is a part of the Bravo family, while Buying Beverly Hills is a Netflix-helmed production. Considering the fact that Kyle is under contract with the former network, it would likely have been difficult for her to take on a regular role on her husband's show. Nonetheless, the new program promises to be all that fans of Kyle and the Richards-Umansky family could ask for.

Be sure to check out Buying Beverly Hills, streaming now on Netflix.