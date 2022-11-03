Is 'Buying Beverly Hills' Star Allie Lutz Rosenberger's Husband Also in Real Estate?

One of the real estate agents featured on Buying Beverly Hills Season 1 is Allie Lutz Rosenberger, a woman who seems to be actively proving that ladies really can have it all. Described in her agent bio as one of the "most dynamic luxury real estate agents in the industry today," Allie also has a loving husband and a cute family.

So is Allie Lutz Rosenberger's husband also in real estate? How many kids do the couple have? Read on for details!