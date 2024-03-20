Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Jasmine Goode Has Joined ‘The Valley’ After Working at SUR Jasmine Goode has an interesting resume including appearing on 'The Bachelor,' working at SUR, and being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. By Sheridan Singleton PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 3:04 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Bravo’s new Vanderpump Rules spin-off, The Valley, features several favorites from the past show. The cast also features a new addition to the group, Jasmine Goode. Jasmine made her reality TV debut in 2017 on The Bachelor, vying for the heart of Nick Viall. She also appeared on Bachelor In Paradise. Jasmine also has an interesting connection to Vanderpump Rules, which brings forward the question: when did The Valley’s Jasmine Goode work at SUR?

Before her life as a reality TV star, Jasmine was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys and worked with other sports teams across the U.S. as well. Now, as a member of The Valley cast, Jasmine is building a new career for herself, something that will likely be seen on the new series in addition to the much-anticipated drama. As for her connection to Vanderpump Rules, Jasmine actually worked at SUR as a waitress but wasn't part of the main cast.

Jasmine Goode did her best to find love on ‘The Bachelor.’

Jasmine was one of many vying for Nick Viall's heart in Season 21 of The Bachelor. Her journey was an interesting one, as she stood firm in what she wanted and had no qualms saying how she really felt about any given situation. Jasmine's Bachelor journey came to an end in week six after an intense volleyball match and an ultimatum that Nick turned down.

Jasmine was involved in some controversy on ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’

Jasmine returned to the Bachelor universe on Bachelor In Paradise. She quickly found herself embroiled in controversy. Both Jasmine and fellow contestant Christen Whitney were interested in Matt Munson and got angry when Christen asked Matt for a date without informing her first. Jasmine was accused of bullying alongside several other women for how they treated Christen. Jasmine vehemently denies that they bullied Christen.

Jasmine began working at SUR after her time on ‘The Bachelor.’

After her time on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise, Jasmine moved to Los Angeles to continue pursuing her dreams. It was then that she secured a job at SUR Restaurant and Lounge as a server. Even though she already had a reality TV background, Jasmine wasn't featured on Vanderpump Rules. However, there were discussions about her appearing on the show, but the universe ultimately had other plans for the former Bachelor contestant — plans that ultimately worked out for the best.

Jasmine didn't appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ but she is on 'The Valley.'