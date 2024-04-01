Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules There’s Something About Her, But What Is Katie Maloney’s Net Worth? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has brought her much success, so what is Katie's net worth? By Sheridan Singleton PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

As an original cast member, Katie Maloney has been a Vanderpump Rules staple from day one. From waitress to newly vetted business owner, Katie has grown tremendously in the past decade since the series first began. She has seen major changes in her life, both good and bad, over the years. She was in a relationship, then married, then after some difficulties having children, ended that marriage. Vanderpump Rules has brought her much success, but what is Katie's net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

The 11th season of Vanderpump Rules has led to some interesting developments in Katie's life. The biggest thing is the unique love triangle she's in with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz. She and Tom both developed feelings for a woman named Tori Keeth, taking the former couple from former husband and wife to current rivals in love. Tom has since then confirmed that he’s in a new relationship with Jo Wenberg. There is also, of course, her sandwich shop with Ariana Madix, which is finally creeping closer to its opening.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Katie Maloney has come a long way from waitressing at SUR.

When Vanderpump Rules first began, Katie Maloney was a waitress at SUR, dating a model named Tom Schwartz. Her journey on the show led her to become the catalyst for several situations, including the bombshell that Kristen Doute hooked up with Jax Taylor while she was still in a relationship with Tom Sandoval, stunning everyone in the cast. This moment can easily be seen as a preamble of what was to come in the drama that would rock the cast in its 10th season.

Katie Maloney TV Personality and Entrepreneur Net worth: $1.5 Million Katie Maloney is an original cast member of Vanderpump Rules. She’s currently on the show focusing on opening up her sandwich shop and pursuing new relationships. Birthdate: January 16, 1987 Birthplace: Park City, Utah Marriage: Tom Schwartz (divorced)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Katie and Tom's rollercoaster relationship on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Despite allegations of cheating, Tom and Katie did manage to make their way down the aisle. It took a six-month ultimatum to get Tom to propose, which usually does not bode well for any marriage. The couple focused on building their lives together, purchasing a home, and even taking steps to begin starting their own family. Their dreams of having kids running around their home came to a crashing halt. Conceiving was difficult, and before the couple could have a child, their marriage was over.

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Maloney's divorce and tasty new sandwich shop business venture.