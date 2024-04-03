Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Jax Taylor Discusses His New Sports Bar on ‘The Valley’ and Fans Need to Know More So, how do you open a new sports bar and have it named after you, without putting up any money? Just ask Jax Taylor. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:59 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

In the premiere season of The Valley, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are enjoying their lives as parents. The show follows Jax and Brittany alongside other familiar faces from Vanderpump Rules, like Kristen Doute, who is in a brand new relationship with Luke Broderick. Other couples join the new series as well, as they are all there pursuing family life in the Valley. Jax shared in a new episode that he and Brittany have started a new business venture.

Article continues below advertisement

This season, Jax and Brittany shared that they've opened a new sports bar, Jax's Studio City. Given their experience with SUR on Vanderpump Rules, it's not surprising that they both decided to stay in the hospitality industry. During the episode that discussed the new bar, Jax shared that he shares ownership of the bar with several other investors. Jax also shared that he didn't put any money down.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Jax Taylor shared details about his new bar on 'The Valley.'

Even though he didn't invest any money into the bar, it’s still named after him. The bar is called Jax's Studio City and is located on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles. According to People, the group of investors includes the owners of Rocco's Tavern. Jax and Brittany announced the new bar in August 2023 and expressed a lot of excitement about the possibilities it will bring their family. They also shared that the bar will be family-friendly during the day.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Jax's Studio City blends Jax and Brittany's style.

In addition to having a more family-friendly environment, the new sports bar has a variety of food options for its patrons. The menu is coordinated with major input from Brittany's Mamaw to provide a homier and more affordable menu. The sports bar and restaurant opened in October 2023. So, hopefully, The Valley viewers will get to see the opening unfold for themselves. The sports bar looks great, but why is Jax's name the only one on the sign?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Investors in Jax's Studio City understand the big draw of a famous name.

Even though Jax stated that he didn't put any money into the restaurant, the bar signage has his name in big and bold letters, but why? One would assume that the investors go with something less specific, so why Jax's name? It's simple, actually — for brand recognition. Jax gained immense fame on Vanderpump Rules. He even appeared in the first season of E!'s House of Villains. Love him or hate him, Jax's name is enough to get Vanderpump Rules fans to check out the new spot. Using his fame is a smart marketing move.

Source: Bravo

Jax and Brittany are separated, so what about the bar?