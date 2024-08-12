Brittany Cartwright Claims Jax Taylor "Hasn't Donated a Dime" From Cameo, As Promised

Bravo stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor no longer need reality TV cameras to capture all of their drama, because there's plenty going on through social media. On Aug. 10, Brittany shared in her Instagram Stories that estranged husband Jax failed to follow through with donations from his Cameo earnings, and it's clear that the gloves are officially off. Although they're currently filming Season 2 of The Valley, the pair hasn't let that stop them from being a bit messy IRL, and no one is complaining.

According to Brittany, on Jax’s Cameo account, he originally promised to donate all of his earnings to a charity. However, Brittany said on Instagram, he never did that. Is there any truth behind this claim, or is Brittany just out for blood as she and Jax continue their separation amid ongoing marriage troubles? Either scenario is possible at this point

Did Jax Taylor not follow through with his Cameo donations?

On Aug. 10, Brittany shared a screen recording on her Instagram Stories from Jax’s Cameo account where he promised to donate at least a portion of his earnings to cancer research for esophageal cancer specifically. He says in the video Brittany shared that it’s “near and dear to his heart,” likely because his father died in 2017 after battling that form of cancer. The video is no longer on Cameo, but it appears to be one he made when he originally started the account.

According to Brittany’s text on the screen with the video, Jax "hasn’t donated a dime." On Cameo, Jax took a break, but his profile has a big notice as of Aug. 12 that says he "just came back." Thus, Brittany called out Jax for allegedly failing to donate any of the proceeds from his Cameo to the cause he originally promised his fans he would give money to.

In the series premiere of The Valley, Jax made a big show of sitting down with his laptop to comb through a ton of Cameo requests. At the time, it seemed to be another big source of income for him to capitalize on. Apparently, it was also supposed to be a way he gave back in honor of his late father. But if what Brittany is saying is true, it's hard to believe Jax will remain on Cameo for long.

Jax Taylor is still on Cameo, and he charges a pretty penny.

The video Brittany shared on Instagram is no longer on Jax's Cameo account. Instead, he has a different intro video where he calls himself "the OG number one guy in the group." He then explains that he offers Cameos for pretty much any need, from birthday shout outs and roasting the recipient, to giving advice.