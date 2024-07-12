Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo A Jax Taylor and Ramona Singer Hookup Rumor Was on No One's 2024 Bingo Card Jax reportedly spilled his dirty laundry about Ramona and another 'Housewives' star to a fan. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 12 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

A new alleged Bravo hookup has fans asking for Andy... and a camera! 2024 saw many breakups and random pairings among the Bravosphere, but no one could've predicted a pairing between problematic faves Jax Taylor and Ramona Singer.

The Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of New York City OGs reportedly went from peers to paramours without anyone's knowledge. Thankfully, a fan who spotted Jax at a bar got all of the tea and spilled it with the rest of us. Thanks, boo! Here's what to know about Ramona and Jax's alleged hookup.

A Reddit user claims Jax Taylor admitted to hooking up with Ramona Singer.

In July 2024, a Reddit user named @offkeymelodies posted several photos to the VPR IRL subgroup. She shared snaps of her with Jax and Tom Schwartz after running into them at city winery.

The Reddit poster commented on her experience with Jax and Tom, stating that Jax only wanted to "get laid." She then accused said he told her he hooked up with Ramona and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. The user added she wondered how the possible hookup with Brandi would affect Jax's relationship with Scheana Shay, who was once Brandi's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian's mistress.

Jax also apparently neglected to answer his wife estranged wife Brittany Cartwright's Facetime calls during the outing. There was supposedly more that went on, but the OP was too "hungover" to remember.

Neither Jax nor Ramona has confirm there's any truth to the Redditor's report. However, those who have witnessed both of them in action shouldn't be too surprised. Jax, who announced his separation in February 2024, is a notorious flirt who has shot his shot at Ramona before. Ramona, who turned 67 on Nov. 18, 2023, has also never been one to ignore a younger man's advances. While the Bravolebrities' romance remains a mystery for now, chances are one of them will tell us what happened eventually!