'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Files for Divorce (EXCLUSIVE)

It looks like Bravo star Alexia Nepola's time on The Real Housewives of Miami could get a little more messy when the show returns for Season 7. After a tumultuous season of defending her and her husband Todd Nepola's lavish lifestyle, it seemed like she and Todd were ready to put their rumors behind them.

However, Todd has other plans in mind for his future — that don't involve his wife. Distractify can exclusively report that Todd has filed for divorce from Alexia after almost three years of marriage. Here's what we know about the couple's unexpected split.

Todd Nepola filed for divorce from Alexia in April 2024.

Just one month after the RHOM Season 6 reunion, Todd has filed for divorce from the Ay Por Favor podcast host. According to Miami-Dade County Court records, Todd filed for divorce on Thursday, April 11. His attorney, Michael J. Alman, is also listed in the filing. Alexia is listed as the respondent on the case, though her attorney's information isn't in the court docs.

Why are Todd and Alexia Nepola getting divorced?

Todd's divorce filing doesn't give much context into why he's ending his and Alexia's marriage after only a few years. The documents only confirm that he decided to part ways. Throughout Season 6 of RHOM, Alexia's co-stars questioned her and Todd's financial situation and the state of their marriage.

In one episode, Adriana de Moura told Julia Lemigova that Alexia and Todd's financial troubles were causing them to consider splitting up, which she said was tea given to her by former RHOM star Ana Quincoces. Alexia denied the rumors, stating she and Todd were doing great and had to leave their rented Miami condo because the building was sold, forcing her, Todd, and her son, Frankie Rosello, to move out of the condo.

Alexia continued denying rumors about her and Todd's finances as Season 6 continued. At the reunion, she debunked the rumors she heard about her and her husband, including they don't share a checking account and paid for their apartment month-to-month or in cash "like a drug dealer" as her BFF Marysol Patton said while seated on the same reunion couch. Alexia also brought her apartment's lease and her payment history to further prove her point.

So far, neither party has addressed their split publicly and kept their impending divorce off social media — at least for now.