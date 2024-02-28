Who Are 'RHOM' Star Alexia Nepola's Kids? All About Peter and Frankie

When it comes to having a cast full of glamorous women, The Real Housewives of Miami does it right, and “Cuban Barbie” Alexia Nepola is no exception to this statement. Alexia is one of the OG cast members of RHOM, only her name was Alexia Echevarria in the first iteration of the series. Alexia has been a force in the RHOM cast, but what about her personal life? She’s had two husbands since the series' inception, but who are Alexia Nepola’s kids?

Alexia Nepola is an entrepreneur who has become a staple in Miami’s fashion industry. She ran Venue magazine for 10 years before moving on to other business endeavors. She currently co-owns Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar and continues her philanthropic work with a variety of charitable organizations, including Voices for Children and March of Dimes. Both of Alexia’s sons are adults, living their professional and occasionally troubled lives.

Source: Getty Images Alexia and her sons Frankie (left) and Peter in 2013

Who are Alexia Nepola’s kids, Peter and Frankie?

Alexia Nepola has two sons from her first marriage. Peter Rosello is the eldest of the two and was born on Aug. 11, 1992. He is currently a commercial real estate agent living in Miami. Frankie is the youngest and was born Feb. 25, 1997. He currently co-owns and runs Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar alongside his mother. Both of Alexia’s sons made appearances in the first iteration of RHOM as teens and even experienced harrowing experiences during the first iteration of the series, from legal issues to car accidents.

Source: Getty Images Alexia Nepola with her current husband, Todd

Alexia Nepola has two ex-husbands, and her first husband has a drug kingpin past.

Before she was Alexia Nepola (and wife of Todd Nepola), the RHOM star was married twice — first to Pedro Rosello and then to Herman Echevarria. Her first husband and the father of her children — Pedro “Pegy” Rosello Sr. — is an interesting figure, as he was featured in the Netflix docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami as an associate of Augusto "Willy" Falcon and Salvador "Sal" Magulota's. Pegy’s drug kingpin days aren’t as far behind him as some would think; he was arrested and convicted for attempting to sell 5 kilos of cocaine to an informant in 2017 and was sent back to prison.

Alexia Nepola’s son Frankie was in a near-fatal accident.

In August 2011 Alexia’s son Frankie was in a terrible car accident. The accident was nearly fatal, and his brain was severely injured. Frankie’s road to recovery was long, but now he’s living a good life. Alexia shared an update in February 2023, saying, “I thank God every day for allowing me to still have my Frankie. I have survived heartaches of all kinds ... I hope to inspire all people to believe that remaining positive will eventually lead to a happy and healthy future.”

In November 2023, Alexia told Distractify in an exclusive interview that running Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar alongside her youngest son has given them a "purpose and routine." "He's very involved, and he loves the customers," she told us at the time. "He brings so much joy and happiness to people. We have customers who walk in, and you can already tell they're gonna have a bad day. But, then Frankie opens the door and says, 'Good morning, you're so beautiful.' He really does bring a smile to everybody's faces."

Source: Getty Images Alexia and eldest son Peter in 2023

Peter Rosello Jr. has had trouble with the law in the past.