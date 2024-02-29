Alexia Nepola’s Wedding to Todd Nepola Was More Chaotic Than ‘Rhom’s’ Cameras Showed

The Season 6 Real Housewives of Miami reunion is muy caliente! The first installment of the three-part Bravo special ended with Alexia Nepola (née Echevarria) coming to blows with Larsa Pippen over what was supposed to be the happiest day of her life — her wedding to hubby Todd Nepola. Alexia and Todd’s wedding was a point of contention for Larsa and Alexia after Dr. Nicole Martin told the group how Alexia told her Larsa mentioned leaking personal details about her wedding to the press.

Though the drama stemmed from Larsa falling out with Lisa Hochstein at Alexia’s wedding, Alexia claimed at the reunion that Larsa later accused several guests at her wedding of using drugs during the ceremony. Alexia said Larsa told her if she was a “bad person,” she could “call” her press connections and leak a story of the alleged drug activity. Larsa flat-out denied making the threat, leading to them calling each other a “liar” as they fought backstage about who was the worst friend.

The messy argument about Alexia’s wedding brought new attention to the Miami OG’s special moment with her third husband, which played out on the show.

Source: Bravo

Alexia Nepola and her husband, Todd, married while filming ‘RHOM’ Season 5.

Alexia and Todd have been together since 2019. In Season 5 of RHOM, they showed their journey down the aisle, which wasn’t easy. During her and Todd’s engagement, Alexia’s mother, Nancy, died of COVID-19 on what would’ve been the couple’s wedding day.

Alexia and Todd eventually rescheduled their wedding. The couple eloped in St. Barths in December 2021, followed by a lavish yacht party in 2022, which played out in a Season 5 episode.

The wedding included Alexia’s RHOM co-stars and her sons, Peter and Frankie Rosello. Alexia said on the show she felt like her mother’s presence was with her throughout the momentous occasion.

“I know my mom’s here with me today,” Alexia said of her wedding in a confessional. “Because all my mom wanted was for me to be happy and have a good life.” She continued: “I felt like, since the day she met Todd, she said, ‘You know, this is a good one.’ And I feel like, now she can rest because she wanted to see me married.”

Alexia maintains a relationship with her first husband, Peter Rosello, for their sons.

Alexia and Todd’s marriage has undoubtedly been tested during their time on RHOM. Still, the couple are in love and have remained together since saying “I Do.” Alexia, who was married twice before, has said she’s found her “one,” even if he is, in her words, a “gringo.”

Alexia’s marriage to her first husband, Pedro “Peter” Rosello, resulted in the birth of their sons. Alexia and Peter Sr. married in 1992, one year after he was busted for drug possession. Shortly after their nuptials, Peter Sr. turned himself in and served four years in prison.

According to The Daily Dish, Alexia divorced him in 1996. However, they’ve maintained a “friendly” co-parenting relationship with their boys.

"I'm friendly with him,” she said. “We're on very good terms. He's such a great father and so good to Frankie and Peter. My kids adore him. They spend a lot of time with him. Like I said, he gives them what I can't give them, and I give my kids what he can't give them."

Alexia was also attempting to have a friendship with her second ex-husband, Herman Echevarria. Herman and Alexia, who married in 2004, were co-founders of Miami’s Venue Magazine during their marriage. Although they filed for separation one year before Herman died of a heart attack in 2016, she told E! News, “Our spiritual and emotional connection was stronger than ever,” and she admired him until the end.