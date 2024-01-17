Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Here’s When to Expect the ‘RHOM’ Season 6 Reunion and When It Was Filmed Find out when 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 reunion is happening and where and when the cast reunited for the event. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 17 2024, Published 5:31 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

While The Real Housewives of Miami typically brings the drama all season long, the cast gets extra spicy during the reunion. Few Bravo watchers can forget how Adriana de Moura wrote and presented a letter from Marysol’s liver begging her to stop drinking and give it a rest. Suffice it to say, the reunions are a time to be had.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 6, which premiered in November 2023, the ladies had even more drama, health diagnoses, and other life changes. After a season of highs and lows, the cast probably couldn’t wait for filming to end. Although the season has wrapped already, the cast will soon face one another (and those shady confessional interviews) for the Season 6 reunion. So, when can fans expect to see the reunion? Here’s all the details!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

When is the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 reunion?

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official date for the RHOM reunion yet. As of this writing, the season is still happening, and Bravo hasn’t released a trailer with a date for the reunion. While we don’t know when to expect the reunion, we do know the cast will have plenty to discuss. The season was riddled with feuds amongst the cast.

First, there was Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen’s spat over Larsa telling the cast about Guerdy’s breast cancer diagnosis. Larsa and Guerdy’s friendship has been off since Season 5, but according to Larsa, she hopes that will change during the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like we're going to work through it at the reunion," Larsa shared with Andy Cohen on a January 2024 Watch What Happens Live episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Guerdy’s BFF, Dr. Nicole Martin, will have her issues to handle from her unintentional feud with Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. Nicole’s problems with Alexia and Marysol began after the friends blamed Nicole for inviting their former friend Ana Quincoces to her Mother’s Day-themed brunch.

While Nicole denies inviting Ana and says Adriana asked her to come, Alexia and Marysol felt she was being unloyal to the friend group. The “unloyalty” will likely be further discussed at the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

When was the Season 6 reunion filmed?

According to Bravo fan site Queens of Bravo, the RHOM reunion was scheduled to film on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2024. Many fans suspected the reunion was near when its host, Andy Cohen, posted on X, formerly Twitter, asking fans to ask any burning questions for the cast.

Article continues below advertisement

“My team is getting ready for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI REUNION!” Andy wrote on Jan. 5, 2024. “Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW, and let me know where you're from in the question!”

“Hola Nueva York🗽Que Frio!” Alexia captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

"My team is getting ready for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI REUNION!" Andy posted. "Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW and let me know where you're from in the question!"

My team is getting ready for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI REUNION! Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW and let me know where you're from in the question! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 6, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Andy’s question, several Miami ladies headed to New York City the week of Jan. 17. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Alexia posted a photo of herself wearing a white and black coat and sunglasses to share her arrival in the Big Apple.

Dr. Nicole and Guerdy also showed themselves heading to the reunion in style. The besties traveled together in a private jet as they shared a few laughs before diving into the mess with their co-stars.

Article continues below advertisement

“Catching altitude, not attitude… yet,” Nicole captioned the post, adding that she and Guerdy were “reunion bound.”