Is Larsa Pippen Leaving 'RHOM' After Her Season 4 Return?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 5 2022, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
When The Real Housewives of Miami came back for a fourth season following an eight-year hiatus, original star Larsa Pippen made her triumphant return.
The mom of four was still married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen when she first appeared as a housewife on the debut season of the Miami franchise in 2011, but she left the show after just one year.
In between her first and second runs on the series, Larsa's friendship with Kim Kardashian made headlines, and her eventual presence on OnlyFans earned her a five-figure check every day — and some shady comments from her co-stars.
The reality star was at the center of the drama the second time around, and her disagreements with Adriana de Moura and Dr. Nicole Martin polarized viewers.
After such a strong return, many fans are hopeful that Larsa will want to continue as a full-time cast member, if the show is renewed. However, the RHOM O.G. may have hinted at a potential early exit from the show on social media.
Is Larsa Pippen leaving 'RHOM'?
After Larsa had a strong showing on the Peacock reboot, fans have been eager to find out if she will hold a mojito on a potential fifth season.
The Larsa Marie jewelry designer may have hinted at a departure from the franchise in a tweet (that appears to have been deleted). When a fan expressed that they could not "wait for next season," Larsa allegedly wrote that she was on the fence about coming back to the series.
"I'm not sure if I'm coming back after seeing how mean the girls were," Larsa allegedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per a screenshot shared by the Twitter account @NuevoUsername. "I never said one thing about any of them, yet they were all hating on me. It's too easy to talk s--t about all of them, yet I didn't. I'm happy focusing on my family [and] work."
The response is not currently on Larsa's Twitter feed, so the veracity of the post cannot be substantiated.
Is 'RHOM' returning for Season 5?
Larsa's future on the series is unclear, but it is also important to note that the show has not officially been renewed by Bravo or Peacock yet for a fifth season.
However, Bravo fan accounts have been circulating a photo on Instagram that appears to show Season 4 stars Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Adriana de Moura with RHOM producer, Craig Turner.
The caption of said photo stated, "Here we go," along with the flamingo emoji, which has become a symbol for the show.
While the post indicated that the ladies had returned to filming for Season 5, it remains to be seen if and when it will officially be renewed (and who exactly will be back).
Until then, you can catch up on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock now. Episodes air on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET as well.