‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors and Ensuring Her “Body’s Tight”

While at the reunion with her co-stars, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova, host Andy Cohen asked Larsa if she'd a Brazilian Butt Lift to boost her backside. Larsa denied having the procedure done and revealed the times she did go under the knife.

“I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it,” she admitted, adding that she's had her breasts enhanced as well.