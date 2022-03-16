'Below Deck Down Under' Is a Peacock Original — Will It Ever Air on Bravo?

Season 4 of RHOM, on the other hand, premiered on the streamer on Dec. 16 and it ended on March 10, 2022. The Housewives franchise will commence on Bravo on April 5, less than a month after the reunion wrapped up on Peacock.

Since Below Deck Down Under is part of a franchise that is already very popular on Bravo, it seems only natural that the series would ultimately be shown on the network.

So, while it is likely that Below Deck Down Under will air again on Bravo at some point in the future, it is unclear at this time when exactly it would premiere on the channel.