'Below Deck Down Under' Is a Peacock Original — Will It Ever Air on Bravo?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 16 2022, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
The newest show in the Below Deck franchise is Below Deck Down Under, which follows the crew members on M/Y Thalassa as they set out with various groups of charter guests on Australia's Coral Sea.
The spin-off series features Below Deck Mediterranean second stew Aesha Scott, and new stars Captain Jason Chambers, Chef Ryan McKeown, stews Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek, Bosun Jamie Sayed, and deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton, and Benny Crawley.
Though the other three Below Deck shows have all aired on Bravo, the Australian series is premiering exclusively on Peacock.
While many people have gotten rid of their TV packages in lieu of subscribing to streaming services, others have stuck to their regular cable plans. Those in the latter group may wondering if the Peacock original will air on Bravo at some point in the future.
Will Peacock's 'Below Deck Down Under' ever air on Bravo?
Below Deck fans are excited that there is another spin-off joining the franchise (and that Aesha, a fan favorite, is both back — and promoted!), but some aren't as thrilled that the show is airing exclusively on the NBCUniversal subscription streaming service, Peacock.
After all, a premium Peacock subscription is $4.99 a month, which includes limited ads, while a Peacock Premium Plus account is $9.99 a month.
Because other Peacock originals have gone on to air on Bravo, many are hopeful that the same will be true for Below Deck Down Under.
Past original reality programs programs like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) and Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), which both originally debuted on Peacock, went on to air on Bravo after their seasons wrapped.
While RHUGT originally aired on Peacock from Nov.15 until Dec. 9 in 2021, it did not premiere on Bravo until February 8, 2022.
Season 4 of RHOM, on the other hand, premiered on the streamer on Dec. 16 and it ended on March 10, 2022. The Housewives franchise will commence on Bravo on April 5, less than a month after the reunion wrapped up on Peacock.
Since Below Deck Down Under is part of a franchise that is already very popular on Bravo, it seems only natural that the series would ultimately be shown on the network.
So, while it is likely that Below Deck Down Under will air again on Bravo at some point in the future, it is unclear at this time when exactly it would premiere on the channel.
How many episodes is 'Below Deck Down Under'?
In addition to the questions surrounding the potential Bravo debut for Below Deck Down Under, fans may also be curious about how long the first season of the spin-off will be.
Season 1, which was filmed entirely during a six-week charter season, will consist of 17 episodes.
The first three episodes of Below Deck Down Under will be available to stream on Peacock on March 17. New episodes drop on Thursdays.