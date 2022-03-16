Aesha Scott on Her "Amazing Boyfriend" and Making Her Chief Stew Debut on 'Below Deck Down Under' (EXCLUSIVE)

Just a few years after Aesha Scott became a fan favorite on Seasons 4 and 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, the New Zealander is leveling up as the chief stew on the debut season of the Peacock original Below Deck Down Under.

Known for her positive attitude and for cutting the crew tension by cutting the cheese, Aesha's new role onboard the M/Y Thalassa may require a bit more seriousness, but that won't stop her from being herself.