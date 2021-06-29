Where Is 'Below Deck Med's' Queen of Theme, Bugsy Drake, Now?

It's hard to believe that it's been a whole year since viewers last caught up with the crew on Below Deck Mediterranean, but Season 6 promises many surprises in store.

For one, HBIC Hannah Ferrier is no longer the yacht's chief stew. (She was fired after Malia snitched on her for bringing a vape pen and Valium onboard.) And super yacht Wellington has been switched out for one Bravo viewers have never seen before: Lady Michelle .