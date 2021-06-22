The 'Lady Michelle' Crew Filmed 'Below Deck Med' Season 6 During the Pandemic

Though Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White are back again for Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean, most everything else about the beloved Bravo reality series has changed.

The sixth edition of the show — which highlights the dynamics among the crew members on a luxury yacht (and the guests who charter the boat) — will be the first full season without Hannah Ferrier as the chief steward.

Captain Sandy controversially fired the Australian in Season 5 after Malia reported that she had drugs on the boat.