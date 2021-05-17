Remember Erica Rose from Prince Lorenzo's Season of 'The Bachelor?' She's Back on Reality TV

Long before "Queen" Victoria Larson was snatching crowns on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, Erica Rose wore a bejeweled tiara to prove to lead Prince Lorenzo Borghese that she was ready to become his princess.

Though the lawyer was eliminated from Season 9 after just three weeks, she made an impression on fans. She went on to appear on the first and only season of the VH1 reality series, You're Cut Off! and she later starred on two seasons of Bachelor Pad.