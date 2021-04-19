Are Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Dating?

Whether it's because the crew members share tight quarters for weeks on end, or because their free nights tend to be fueled with alcohol, many hook-ups and romances happen on any given season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

While Chef Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray paved the way for PDA-filled moments in the Parsifal III crew mess on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off, Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux are the latest yachties to embark on a boatmance.