Are Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Dating?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 19 2021, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Whether it's because the crew members share tight quarters for weeks on end, or because their free nights tend to be fueled with alcohol, many hook-ups and romances happen on any given season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
While Chef Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray paved the way for PDA-filled moments in the Parsifal III crew mess on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off, Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux are the latest yachties to embark on a boatmance.
The second stew and the deckhand aren't letting a significant height difference keep them from testing the waters on a potential relationship, but did things last beyond the show?
Keep reading to find out if Jean-Luc and Dani are still together.
Are Dani and Jean-luc still together after Season 2 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht?'
The two reality stars are flirting on the boat and stealing kisses by the staircase, and many fans are hopeful that their burgeoning romance will beat the Below Deck odds.
It remains to be seen if Dani and Jean-Luc ever become an official item, but it doesn't look like the two are together post-show.
Jean-Luc and Dani do not follow one another on Instagram. They also don't tag each other in group photos (though they tag their other co-stars). It's unclear what exactly transpired between them, though it will likely play out on the show.
Dani is now based in Australia, while Jean-Luc has been in the United States.
Is Dani Soares pregnant?
Shortly after Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered in March of 2021, rumors began circulating online that Dani Soares was expecting a baby.
It is important to note that Dani has not publicly commented on the speculation, and she has not indicated that she is pregnant online.
The Instagram account @BravoandCocktails shared an Instagram Story which appeared to show a pregnant woman holding her bump while walking. A text message accompanied the photo, which was re-posted on Reddit. The person who submitted it claimed that it was Dani in the picture (the identity of the woman in the photo has not been confirmed).
"Soooooo I live in Sydney and Dani does as well, I went to my local laser clinic and am pretty sure it was her working behind the desk there and she was pregnant!" the person wrote. "I did some stalking, and saw that she had previously been in the clinic's videos."
The @BravoandCocktails Instagram account later shared another text message screenshot about the matter. The second message asserted that Jean-Luc was the father of Dani's rumored baby.
"Ahhhhhh someone posted in a group on Facebook that Dani on Below Deck Sailing is knocked up by Jean-Luc and he he wants nothing to do with the baby," the message read. "They gave 0 evidence so I have no clue if it's true, but I figured as you know all, you would be the place to turn [to] if there was some evidence hanging around."
Neither Jean-Luc nor Dani has commented on the baby speculation at this time.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.