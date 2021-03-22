So, Did the Crew on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Get COVID-19?

We're just a few episodes into Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and there already seems to be a lot of tension on the boat. Not only is there some tricky drama involving romance between certain crew members, but there also might be a COVID-19 case within their enclosed parameters.

In Episode 3 of the Bravo show, it was revealed that one of their guests had gotten sick while aboard the luxury yacht and a symptom they had was similar to those of the novel coronavirus.