Jean-Luc Is Easily the Tallest Yachtie in 'Below Deck' History

Jean-Luc Is Easily the Tallest Yachtie in 'Below Deck' HistoryBy Pippa Raga
Mar. 8 2021, Published 8:49 p.m. ET
Fans of Bravo's Below Deck were relieved when a brand new season of Sailing Yacht premiered on March 1.
But by and large, viewers of the maritime Bravo series grew concerned when it appeared deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux could barely fit in Captain Glenn's Parsifal III.
So, who is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht's crazy tall deckie, including how to follow him on Instagram and whether or not he has a girlfriend.
Who is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?
When we're first introduced to Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, Captain Glenn Shepard remarks the new crew member is "not just tall. He's beyond tall. He's, like, super tall." We watch as the almost 7-foot-tall deckhand towers over Parsifal's captain and every other yachtie on board.
But at first, his height doesn't seem to be cause for concern. "I'm pumped that this is working out," Jean-Luc says upon arrival when he realizes he doesn't have to crouch to walk comfortably under the ceiling. "That was my biggest concern and biggest worry."
However, by the end of the first night, things decidedly take a turn for the worse when the self-described "tallest deckhand in yachting" can't comfortably fit in his 74-inch long bed.
"I've been very fortunate that every boat I've worked on so far, I've fit in the bed," he says, though that's not the case on this season's Parsifal III.
"I feel so bad for Jean-Luc," one Below Deck fan wrote on Twitter after the Sailing Yacht's sophomore season premiere. "There's not much that's worse than not being able to sleep when exhausted."
The lack of sleep is already proving to be a problem for the youngest crew member.
Over the course of the season premiere, we watched as Jean-Luc made some careless errors, like inadvertently pouring gasoline all over the deck when he thought it was cleaning product, as well as some slightly bigger blunders.
For example, first mate Gary King was visibly upset when he realized that Jean-Luc didn't wrap up everything that had to be done before the charter guests' arrival. Later, Jean-Luc seemingly lost two guests on their paddleboards while busy chatting up Nikki, the primary guest.
Does Jean-Luc get fired from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'? Plus, is he single?
Fans on Twitter are already placing their bets as to whether or not Jean-Luc will be the first yachtie asked to leave Parsifal III this season. Over on Reddit, one viewer writes, "I don't know how this 6'9" fool has made it this long in yachting. Clearly never been on a sailboat before, because this is as big as it gets and he still doesn't fit!"
Another suggests that Jean-Luc — who you can follow on Instagram @jeanluc_cerza_lanaux — is "clearly lying about his experience," which leads us to wonder whether his flubs, in addition to his inability to get a good night's sleep on the sailing yacht, will make him the first to leave this season.
While it's a bit too soon to gauge the state of Sailing Yacht's hiring and firings, many other fans are concerned with whether the super tall deckhand is single or taken — especially after the ladies of the crew caught him alone in his cabin snapping selfies during the season premiere.
As luck would have it, Jean-Luc (and pretty much every other crew member) is single. While the crew is on break, Jean-Luc tells his fellow deckies he couldn't imagine coming on to a yacht with a significant other, suggesting that the temptation of hooking up with another crew member is far too great.
We're excited to see exactly how Jean-Luc's plans unfold over the rest of the season.
New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.