'Below Deck' Alums Anastasia and Alex Have Been Stirring up Dating Rumors

Boatmances aren't uncommon on Below Deck. Just this season, Liz and James stirred up some drama by "bunking" together in a guest suite — an act that was part of why Liz was demoted. Others who have crossed paths on the show have later met up and dated, making the romances in the Below Deck franchise almost as whirlwind as those in Bachelor Nation.

Fans of the show have recently been wondering if Anastasia Surmava and Alex Radcliff are together, considering their cozy posts.