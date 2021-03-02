'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Took Extra Precautions to Film During COVID-19

March 1 marks the return of Bravo's Below Deck Sailing Yacht , one year after we were first introduced to Captain Glenn Shepard and his Parsifal III crew, which included Glenn's longtime first mate Paget Berry and his fiancée, Ciara Duggan, who also worked on board.

But this season, along with his boat, Glenn will be the only familiar face on Sailing Yacht, which promises a whole new crew who, on top of navigating the waters, must learn to navigate COVID-19 protocols as well.

So, when was Below Deck Season 2 filmed? Keep reading for what you need to know before you dive in.