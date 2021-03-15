Why Daisy and Chef Natasha Had "Tense Moments" on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' (EXCLUSIVE)

With an entirely new crew (except for Captain Glenn Shephard ), the Parsifal III staff had to navigate the sea, getting to know one another on a personal level and working together.

Though Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht filmed during a global pandemic and with guests adhering to strict safety guidelines, the most intense drama that went down was among the crew members.

Read on to find out what Daisy had to say about Natasha when she spoke exclusively with Distractify and to find out more about the chef's background.

The two have already squabbled over pitas and sit-down breakfasts, and it doesn't seem like they'll be seeing eye-to-eye any time soon.

The second season only debuted on March 1, but it's already evident that one of the big conflicts that will persist during each charter is between Chef Natasha De Bourg and Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher .

Who is Chef Natasha De Bourg? She's one of the most qualified chefs to ever appear on the show.

The seasoned chef (pun intended) may be new to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but she's been working at top dining establishments for quite some time. Natasha was born in Trinidad, and she discussed how she developed her passion for cooking on the March 8 episode of the show. She learned at a young age that cooking was the "one talent" that she had that she was "great at," and she went off to culinary school in France to learn the proper techniques.

After she finished culinary school, the reality TV star got a job offer from Mirazur in France, which has three Michelin stars. It was also ranked as the No. 1 eatery in the world in 2019. She's worked under highly ranked chefs during her career, and the charter guests have already greatly enjoyed her food on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. As for why she ultimately shifted to working on yachts, Natasha said that it gave her more autonomy in the kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was over, just like, living somebody else's dream..." she said during a virtual cooking class in early March, per BravoTV.com. "I was just tired [of] working under people. I don't like people being over me. My personality might come across as strong, but I like doing my own thing and [working on a yacht] allows me to do that. It allows me to be creative, it allows me to be free, it just allows me to be me."

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Her admittedly "strong" personality has put her at odds with Daisy already on the show. The chief stew exclusively told Distractify that her issues with Natasha were somewhat inevitable but that they're in a good place now. "The chef and the chief stew are going to have tense moments, but I would still say 'Hi' to her and go for a drink. I'm not going to ignore her after the show," Daisy exclusively told Distractify. "It was just a personality problem."

According to Daisy, their disagreements so early on in the season can be chalked up to taking on charters so soon after getting acquainted with the crew. "Usually on a boat, you get to learn about each other before you start taking on charters," Daisy said about why tensions were especially high on Parsifal III. "[In this case,] you're trying to iron out creases while you have guests on. When there were clashes, it was just a mixture of personality [differences] and tiredness."