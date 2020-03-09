Does Chef Adam and Chief Stew Jenna's Boat-mance on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Last?

This time around, Adam's decided to be careful on board — but viewers know that that resolution did not last as long as he probably intended. "You've got the chef and the chief stew," he admits on the show. "If this were to go belly-up, that would be a disaster."

And yet, within the first five episodes, the two are officially hooking up. The ice between them is broken in the episode appropriated titled "Shmexual Shmension."

However, both Jenna and Adam have been careful on social media not to lead fans on as to whether or not they're still an item today.